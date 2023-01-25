Rayonier Inc. ( NYSE:RYN, Financial) plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Rayonier will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 2 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and available shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-604-9366 (domestic) or 517-308-9338 (international), passcode: RAYONIER. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour following the call until Friday, March 3, 2023, by dialing 866-430-8797 (domestic) or 203-369-0943 (international), passcode: 2323.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.79 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (486,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

