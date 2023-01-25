Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15th. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology and Peter Lebowitz, Global Therapeutic Head, Oncology will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

