Rayonier Inc. ( NYSE:RYN, Financial) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 dividend distributions on its Common Stock CUSIP 754907103.

The dividends, totaling $1.125 per share, were paid quarterly as follows: $0.27 on March 31, 2022; $0.285 on June 30, 2022; $0.285 on September 30, 2022; and $0.285 on December 30, 2022. The $1.125 per share dividend is classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distribution and 0% Non-dividend Distribution. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 dividends.

2022 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date Payable Date Cash

Distribution

per Share Capital Gain

Distribution(1) Section 897

Capital Gain(2) 03/17/2022 03/31/2022 $0.270 $0.270 $0.270 06/16/2022 06/30/2022 $0.285 $0.285 $0.285 09/16/2022 09/30/2022 $0.285 $0.285 $0.285 12/16/2022 12/30/2022 $0.285 $0.285 $0.285 Totals: $1.125 $1.125 $1.125

Tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 common stock dividends should not be presumed to be indicative or predictive of the tax treatment of future Company dividends.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to their specific tax treatment of Rayonier dividends.

(1) Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.” (2) Form 1099-DIV box 2f

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.79 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (486,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005608/en/

