Rayonier Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Rayonier Inc. (

NYSE:RYN, Financial) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 dividend distributions on its Common Stock CUSIP 754907103.

The dividends, totaling $1.125 per share, were paid quarterly as follows: $0.27 on March 31, 2022; $0.285 on June 30, 2022; $0.285 on September 30, 2022; and $0.285 on December 30, 2022. The $1.125 per share dividend is classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distribution and 0% Non-dividend Distribution. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 dividends.

2022 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date

Payable Date

Cash
Distribution
per Share

Capital Gain
Distribution(1)

Section 897
Capital Gain(2)

03/17/2022

03/31/2022

$0.270

$0.270

$0.270

06/16/2022

06/30/2022

$0.285

$0.285

$0.285

09/16/2022

09/30/2022

$0.285

$0.285

$0.285

12/16/2022

12/30/2022

$0.285

$0.285

$0.285

Totals:

$1.125

$1.125

$1.125

Tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 common stock dividends should not be presumed to be indicative or predictive of the tax treatment of future Company dividends.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to their specific tax treatment of Rayonier dividends.

(1)

Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

(2)

Form 1099-DIV box 2f

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.79 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (486,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005608r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005608/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.