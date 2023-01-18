LendingClub Bank Wins Multiple Awards in GOBankingRates' "Best Online Banks of 2023" Lists

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023

Listed as a Best Online Bank, a Best Neobank, a Best Online and Neobank Savings Account, and a Best Checking Account

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank and a subsidiary of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), has been recognized as a Best Online Bank, a Best Neobank, a Best Online and Neobank Savings Account, and a Best Checking Account on the "Best Banks of 2023" lists by GOBankingRates.com, a leading personal finance and consumer banking website. This is the second consecutive year LendingClub Bank has made GOBankingRates' "Best Online Banks" list.

LendingClub_GOBankingRates.jpg

In order to help Americans determine the best banks for their needs, GOBankingRates examined over 120 banks and 50 credit unions. GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023 scores and rankings are objectively determined by their research/editorial team. Their scoring formula weighs several factors that differ from category to category depending on what consumers want from varying products and banks.

"LendingClub is honored to be recognized by GOBankingRates as a Best Online Bank, a Best Neobank, a Best Online and Neobank Savings Account, and a Best Checking Account for 2023," said David Goeden, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail and Online Banking at LendingClub. "Our digital marketplace bank captures more value across the lending, spending and saving ecosystem and enables us to offer better benefits to our members."

LendingClub's superior products and services are built to help its members achieve and maintain financial wellness. For personal banking, LendingClub offers a High-Yield Savings account with a current rate of 4.00%1, a Rewards Checking account and certificates of deposits (CDs) with competitive interest rates for new and existing members alike2.

For more information on financial products from LendingClub Bank, visit: https://www.lendingclub.com/personal-banking

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Contacts:

LendingClub: [email protected]

LendingClub Investors: [email protected]

1 Minimum amount to open account is $100.00. Rate tiers are as follows: 4.00% APY applies to balances between $0.00 and $9.99; 4.00% APY applies to balances between $10.00 and $2,499.99; and 4.00% APY applies to balances of $2,500.00 and $24,999.99; 4.00% APY applies to balances of $25,000 and greater. Rates are variable and subject to change at any time without notice, at the sole discretion of the bank. Fees may reduce earnings.
2 Accounts subject to approval, which may include credit approval. Minimum opening deposit required. Visit lendingclub.com/personal-banking for additional details.

lending_club_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF90537&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingclub-bank-wins-multiple-awards-in-gobankingrates-best-online-banks-of-2023-lists-301725078.html

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF90537&Transmission_Id=202301181610PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF90537&DateId=20230118
GuruFocus Screeners

