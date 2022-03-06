PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2022 on the company’s Common Stock (CUSIP# 737630103).

The distributions, totaling $2.72 per share, are classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distributions.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2022 dividends.

2022 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Long-Term Capital Gain (1) (20% Rate) 03/04/2022 03/31/2022 $0.44 $0.44 06/03/2022 06/30/2022 $0.44 $0.44 09/20/2022 09/30/2022 $0.44 $0.44 12/14/2022 12/30/2022 $0.45 $0.45 12/21/2022 12/30/2022 $0.95 $0.95 Total $2.72 $2.72

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.

(1) Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the one-year and three-year amounts disclosures are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests,” as all capital gain dividends relate to IRC Section 1231 gains.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

