PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE: CTT) dividend distributions made in 2022 on CatchMark’s Common Stock (CUSIP# 14912Y202). In 2022, CatchMark paid a total of $0.15 per share in cash dividends prior to completing its merger with PotlatchDeltic Corporation on September 14, 2022.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2022 dividends.

2022 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Non-Dividend Distribution 02/28/2022 03/15/2022 $0.075 $0.075 05/31/2022 06/15/2022 $0.075 $0.075 Total $0.15 $0.15

This information is being provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to the company's dividend distributions. Stockholders should review their Forms 1099-DIV as well as other 2022 tax statements that they received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided above. Stockholders are also encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to their specific tax treatment of CatchMark dividends.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

