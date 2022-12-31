VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after the close of market.

Viavi_Logo.jpg

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:



Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

(888) 330-2384


Toll Dial-In Number:

(240) 789-2701


Conference ID:

9702238





Replay of the call:



Toll Free Dial in Number:

(800) 770-2030


Toll Dial in Number:

(647) 362-9199


Conference ID:

9702238


Start date:

February 2, 2023,

4:30pm PT

End date:

February 9, 2023,

8:59pm PT

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government, and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:

Sagar Hebbar, 408-404-4507; [email protected]

Press Contact:

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]

Source: VIAVI Financials

favicon.png?sn=SF90743&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-announces-date-for-fiscal-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301725216.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF90743&Transmission_Id=202301181630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF90743&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.