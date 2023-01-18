ZENVIA achieves industry-leading security standards with ISO 27001 certification

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 18, 2023

Indicates Zenvia's application of the highest standards towards data security management and protection

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) (the "Company"), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced that it has received the ISO 27001 certification from the International Standardization Organization (ISO), an international standard and reference for information security management. The recognition from ISO confirms Zenvia's focus on privacy and security management, assuring that client data and information is held under the strictest security protocols.

"The safeguarding of our clients' information has always been a top priority for Zenvia. Earning the ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our steadfast commitment to protecting their information in all forms across the Zenvia platform," says Ruy Neto, Information Technology Director at Zenvia, responsible for the project development.

To receive the certification, Zenvia had the support of specialists from the Think IT consulting firm, which has extensive experience in the ISO 27001 standard, by preparing the schedule, monitoring the processes, conducting preliminary audits, and assisting the team that coordinated the project internally.

"Zenvia has grown significantly through several acquisitions in recent years. As the company evolved, we recognized the need to simultaneously adjust our IT governance and information security processes to enhance Zenvia's controls and protection over information, in addition to meeting customer compliance requirements," says Vinícius Idalêncio, Infrastructure and Cyber Security Manager at Zenvia.

"The ISO 27001 certification recognizes the dedication of Zenvia's information security teams, who are always focused on protecting our clients' data," adds Lilian Lima, Zenvia's Chief Technology Officer. "This achievement proves our ability to deliver innovative solutions while adhering to the strictest security requirements."

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for end-consumers through its unified CX SaaS end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer experience from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX SaaS platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

