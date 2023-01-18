EnLink Midstream Declares Increased Quarterly Distribution, Schedules Quarterly and Year-End Earnings and 2023 Guidance Call

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of approximately 11% from the third quarter 2022 distribution, and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings, along with 2023 financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter Distribution Declaration
EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.125 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents an increase of approximately 11% from the third quarter 2022 distribution. The fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution will be paid on February 13, 2023, to unitholders of record on January 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2022 Earnings and 2023 Financial Guidance Webcast Details
EnLink will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings, along with 2023 financial guidance. The conference call will be broadcast via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on the Investors page of EnLink's website Investors.EnLink.com. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast on EnLink's website for at least 90 days following the event.

EnLink's quarterly report and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at Investors.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, February 14.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, NGL capabilities, and carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

