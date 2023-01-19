MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /DELAWARE recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

McKinley Capital Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of Anchorage, Alaska. The company was originally established in 1990 by Bob Gillam, who is still with the company today acting as its CEO and Chairman, and has since expanded to have additional locations in New York City, Forth Worth, Santa Fe, Darien, and Deephaven. McKinley Capital Management conducts its research both internally and externally, allocating its assets in the public equity markets on a global scale. The company invests in the growth and value stocks across all market caps. McKinley Capital Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, finance, consumer staples, transports, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of just under 6 quarters and holds its top 10 allocations an average of approximately 3.3 quarters. In the most recent quarter McKinley Capital Management had a turnover rate of 28.28%. McKinley Capital Management now operates with 62 total employees of which 25 are investment professionals. The company manages over $6.6 billion in total assets under management spread across 422 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been decreasing in recent years with its total assets under management once having been as high as $12.7 billion back in 2010 and its total number of accounts having been over 900 five years ago. McKinley Capital Management mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base. The company currently offers a variety of traditional strategies, alternative strategies, and various custom solutions and mandates.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $747.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(5.83%), MSFT(5.16%), and AAPL(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /DELAWARE’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 211,815-share investment in NYSE:NTR. Previously, the stock had a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $77.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $40.20Bil. The stock has returned 6.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 99,980 shares in NYSE:CVS, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $88.2 per share and a market cap of $115.89Bil. The stock has returned -13.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 149,304 shares in NYSE:YUMC, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.83 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Yum China Holdings Inc traded for a price of $56.76 per share and a market cap of $23.76Bil. The stock has returned 25.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum China Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 41,753-share investment in NYSE:GLOB. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.02 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Globant SA traded for a price of $164.96 per share and a market cap of $6.89Bil. The stock has returned -30.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globant SA has a price-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /DELAWARE bought 83,786 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 127,260. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 01/19/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $89.55 per share and a market cap of $113.23Bil. The stock has returned 45.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-book ratio of 8.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 7.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

