Hanson & Doremus Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 523 stocks valued at a total of $463.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(17.30%), BND(6.64%), and VEA(5.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 118,133 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 1,787,874. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.94.

On 01/19/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.06 per share and a market cap of $20.72Bil. The stock has returned -13.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 307,864 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/19/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $135.21 per share and a market cap of $2,140.96Bil. The stock has returned -19.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-book ratio of 42.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 53,439 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 602,329. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $44.95 per share and a market cap of $107.54Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 28,639 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 428,173. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.31.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $74.55 per share and a market cap of $88.54Bil. The stock has returned -7.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 29,016 shares of BATS:ESGV for a total holding of 143,638. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.44.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF traded for a price of $68.04000000000001 per share and a market cap of $5.85Bil. The stock has returned -16.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

