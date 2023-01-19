JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $210.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(15.71%), SDS(6.58%), and QID(6.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 432,786 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 736,500. The trade had a 9.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.94.

On 01/19/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.06 per share and a market cap of $20.72Bil. The stock has returned -13.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

During the quarter, JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 24,083 shares of ARCA:XOP for a total holding of 60,948. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.14.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $137.02 per share and a market cap of $4.25Bil. The stock has returned 28.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COMT by 87,053 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.6.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $28.01 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned 11.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:NETL by 125,697 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.92.

On 01/19/2023, NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $26.71 per share and a market cap of $98.83Mil. The stock has returned -6.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHH by 122,193 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.13.

On 01/19/2023, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $20.3 per share and a market cap of $5.89Bil. The stock has returned -15.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

