Evermore Global Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $26.00Mil. The top holdings were CLMT(51.40%), KKR(15.20%), and NETI(9.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evermore Global Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 214,950-share investment in NYSE:ZIM. Previously, the stock had a 11.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.24 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd traded for a price of $18.06 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned -27.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 0.37, a price-book ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The guru sold out of their 255,090-share investment in NYSE:EURN. Previously, the stock had a 9.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.03 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Euronav NV traded for a price of $15.46 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned 72.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronav NV has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CLMT by 305,923 shares. The trade had a 9.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.13.

On 01/19/2023, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP traded for a price of $16.81 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -640.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 237,174-share investment in NYSE:GNK. Previously, the stock had a 7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.47 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd traded for a price of $16.51 per share and a market cap of $698.82Mil. The stock has returned 21.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NETI by 314,984 shares. The trade had a 4.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.869999999999999.

On 01/19/2023, Eneti Inc traded for a price of $10.31 per share and a market cap of $396.38Mil. The stock has returned 42.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eneti Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

