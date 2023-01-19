Winthrop Advisory Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $527.00Mil. The top holdings were VTEB(11.78%), IWB(10.47%), and IVV(9.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought 175,425 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 198,934. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/19/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.26 per share and a market cap of $24.18Bil. The stock has returned 1.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought 140,208 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 1,255,554. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.79 per share and a market cap of $25.60Bil. The stock has returned -4.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 103,488 shares in ARCA:VWO, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.6 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.67 per share and a market cap of $73.40Bil. The stock has returned -13.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

During the quarter, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought 15,392 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 45,139. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.73.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $253.25 per share and a market cap of $66.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

During the quarter, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought 5,481 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 126,720. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $393.33 per share and a market cap of $295.25Bil. The stock has returned -12.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

