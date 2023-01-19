Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2911 Toccoa Street Beaumont, TX 77703

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(18.74%), MOAT(13.78%), and VCSH(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 3,961 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $393.33 per share and a market cap of $295.25Bil. The stock has returned -12.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. bought 8,846 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 60,891. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.01 per share and a market cap of $100.01Bil. The stock has returned -2.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. reduced their investment in BATS:MOAT by 16,467 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.18000000000001.

On 01/19/2023, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $68.77 per share and a market cap of $6.71Bil. The stock has returned -7.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

The guru established a new position worth 6,487 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 0.5600000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.69 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $126.43 per share and a market cap of $196.04Bil. The stock has returned -13.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-book ratio of 12.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. bought 4,661 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 21,779. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.21.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $165.81 per share and a market cap of $24.93Bil. The stock has returned -4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

