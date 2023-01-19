TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $127.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.34%), BN(3.64%), and ELV(3.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,189 shares in NYSE:DEO, giving the stock a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.42 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Diageo PLC traded for a price of $183.43 per share and a market cap of $103.95Bil. The stock has returned -7.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diageo PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-book ratio of 10.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 12,929 shares in NYSE:RRX, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.11 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Regal Rexnord Corp traded for a price of $133.54 per share and a market cap of $8.83Bil. The stock has returned -19.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regal Rexnord Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 117.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV bought 17,261 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 43,489. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.57.

On 01/19/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $79.27 per share and a market cap of $86.62Bil. The stock has returned -0.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 97.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 45,897 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $31.51 per share and a market cap of $12.98Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.64.

TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:PKI by 5,661 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.56.

On 01/19/2023, PerkinElmer Inc traded for a price of $132.57 per share and a market cap of $16.75Bil. The stock has returned -23.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PerkinElmer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

