Amazon com Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

410 Terry Avenue North Seattle, WA 98109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $3.33Bil. The top holdings were RIVN(87.74%), ATSG(10.87%), and VITL(0.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Amazon com Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Amazon com Inc reduced their investment in NAS:ATSG by 510,000 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.54.

On 01/19/2023, Air Transport Services Group Inc traded for a price of $27.52 per share and a market cap of $2.00Bil. The stock has returned 2.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Transport Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,956-share investment in NAS:RELY. Previously, the stock had a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.37 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Remitly Global Inc traded for a price of $11.98 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -18.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Remitly Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The guru sold out of their 7,817-share investment in NYSE:GNRC. Previously, the stock had a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.71 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $113.91 per share and a market cap of $7.22Bil. The stock has returned -61.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 171,826-share investment in NAS:ILMN. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $347.59 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $205.84 per share and a market cap of $32.38Bil. The stock has returned -46.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.25 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 162,957,920 shares in NAS:RIVN, giving the stock a 97.18000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.69 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Rivian Automotive Inc traded for a price of $16.5 per share and a market cap of $15.20Bil. The stock has returned -77.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Rivian Automotive Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.60 and a price-sales ratio of 14.15.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.