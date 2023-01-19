MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1301 EAST 9TH STREET CLEVELAND, OH 44114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $293.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.99%), AAPL(3.91%), and ETN(2.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 16,000-share investment in ARCA:URTH. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.91 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, iShares MSCI World ETF traded for a price of $113.47 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI World ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 2,985 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $359.73 per share and a market cap of $269.07Bil. The stock has returned -12.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

During the quarter, MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC bought 20,476 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 29,419. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.91.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.44 per share and a market cap of $13.91Bil. The stock has returned -22.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a price-book ratio of 5.99.

The guru sold out of their 9,456-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.83 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.87 per share and a market cap of $27.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC bought 38,550 shares of ARCA:FUMB for a total holding of 65,050. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.85.

On 01/19/2023, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF traded for a price of $20 per share and a market cap of $353.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.