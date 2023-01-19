MARYLAND CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were ISTB(14.42%), VTI(8.79%), and VTV(7.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARYLAND CAPITAL ADVISORS INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 147,764 shares in ARCA:DFNM, giving the stock a 6.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.26 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.44 per share and a market cap of $762.87Mil. The stock has returned -2.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MARYLAND CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 46,449 shares. The trade had a 5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.31.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.03 per share and a market cap of $11.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MARYLAND CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 79,892 shares. The trade had a 3.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.1.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.22 per share and a market cap of $5.14Bil. The stock has returned -3.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.39.

The guru established a new position worth 58,325 shares in ARCA:DFSD, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.92 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $46.625 per share and a market cap of $993.11Mil. The stock has returned -5.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MARYLAND CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. bought 31,843 shares of NAS:EMXC for a total holding of 38,042. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.98.

On 01/19/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF traded for a price of $50.34 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

