TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / It is with great sadness that CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B) ("CCL" or "the Company") acknowledges the passing of Alan D. Horn, a long serving member of the Board of Directors.

"Alan was an insightful, steadfast and trusted advisor; and more importantly, a friend to the Lang family for many years," said Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of the Company. "His significant contributions to the Company date back to the early 1980s including the milestone transaction he personally negotiated on behalf of the Lang family to repurchase Kiewit Corporation's minority interest in the Company, subsequent to the Continental Can Corporation reorganization. His sound and conservative business approach was always on point and very much aligned with the company values established by the Company's founder, Gordon S. Lang, which still guide us today."

During Mr. Horn's time at the Company, which began as a Board member of the Lang family investment company and then, in 2008, evolved to a member of the Company's Board of Directors, his guidance on numerous acquisitions and strategic insights were invaluable to the foundation of the CCL that exists today.

Mr. Lang added, "For over 40 years, Alan provided immeasurable guidance to me, the Lang family and the Board of Directors of the Company. He will be truly missed."

The Board of Directors and all of the Company's employees express their deepest condolences to his wife Ruth, daughter Susan, and the rest of the Horn family. In recognition of his contributions to CCL, the company will make a donation in his honour.

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,100 people operating 204 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

