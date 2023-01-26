TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / It is with great sadness that CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B) ("CCL" or "the Company") acknowledges the passing of Alan D. Horn, a long serving member of the Board of Directors.

"Alan was an insightful, steadfast and trusted advisor; and more importantly, a friend to the Lang family for many years," said Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of the Company. "His significant contributions to the Company date back to the early 1980s including the milestone transaction he personally negotiated on behalf of the Lang family to repurchase Kiewit Corporation's minority interest in the Company, subsequent to the Continental Can Corporation reorganization. His sound and conservative business approach was always on point and very much aligned with the company values established by the Company's founder, Gordon S. Lang, which still guide us today."

During Mr. Horn's time at the Company, which began as a Board member of the Lang family investment company and then, in 2008, evolved to a member of the Company's Board of Directors, his guidance on numerous acquisitions and strategic insights were invaluable to the foundation of the CCL that exists today.

Mr. Lang added, "For over 40 years, Alan provided immeasurable guidance to me, the Lang family and the Board of Directors of the Company. He will be truly missed."

The Board of Directors and all of the Company's employees express their deepest condolences to his wife Ruth, daughter Susan, and the rest of the Horn family. In recognition of his contributions to CCL, the company will make a donation in his honour.

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

416-756-8526

