BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $74.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(26.70%), VOO(26.14%), and VERI(16.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 2,715 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $359.73 per share and a market cap of $269.07Bil. The stock has returned -12.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 2,740 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 01/19/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $277.88 per share and a market cap of $148.71Bil. The stock has returned -24.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a price-book ratio of 5.91.

BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,141 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/19/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $135.21 per share and a market cap of $2,140.96Bil. The stock has returned -19.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-book ratio of 42.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:BSJN by 10,300 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.27.

On 01/19/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $23.54 per share and a market cap of $743.86Mil. The stock has returned -2.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 756 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.27 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $128.78 per share and a market cap of $406.66Bil. The stock has returned -62.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-book ratio of 10.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

