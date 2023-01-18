Securitas enters into a 4+1 year term loan agreement refinancing a major part of the existing acquisition bridge facility

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas enters into a four-year term loan agreement of MEUR 1 100 together with nine of its relationship banks, with the option for the parties to extend one additional year.

The proceeds will be used to refinance a large part of the remaining MUSD 2 315 bridge facility related to the acquisition of STANLEY Security which was closed on July 22, 2022.

"By entering into the long-term loan agreement we secure a major part of the remaining bridge facility after the STANLEY transaction with long-term debt at competitive terms. It also creates flexibility in the future funding strategy as the facility can be repaid in advance. The refinancing of the remaining part of the bridge facility is going according to plan", says Andreas Lindback, CFO of Securitas.

The banks participating in the term loan are Danske Bank and SEB as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers, together with Bank of America, BBVA, Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC), Commerzbank, ING, KBC and UniCredit Bank Austria as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, [email protected]

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20.00 (CET) on January 18, 2023.

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Almost nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With 350 000 employees in 47 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most - their people and assets.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO90606&sd=2023-01-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securitas-enters-into-a-41-year-term-loan-agreement-refinancing-a-major-part-of-the-existing-acquisition-bridge-facility-301725414.html

SOURCE Securitas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO90606&Transmission_Id=202301182154PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO90606&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.