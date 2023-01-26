Bintai Kinden Redesignates Ku as Group Managing Director

Company puts ex-Grant Thornton auditor to helm business

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Jan 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (Bursa: BINTAI, 6998), a mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist, is redesignating Mr. Ku Chong Hong to Group Managing Director from Executive Director effective 18 January 2023.


Executive Director of Bintai Kinden, En. Azri Azerai

Group Managing Director of Bintai Kinden, Mr. Ku Chong Hong


Mr. Ku was appointed to the Board of Directors as an Executive Director on 24 February 2022. He joined Bintai Kinden as Group Accountant in June 2019 and was subsequently redesignated Head of Finance and Accounts on 17 September 2019 and then Chief Financial Officer on 12 October 2020. He is a member of the Executive Management Committee of the Company. Besides Bintai Kinden, he is also an Executive Director at Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics Resources Berhad.

Mr. Ku worked for several audit firms before joining Grant Thornton Malaysia as an audit senior manager in 2017. He has over eight years as an auditor with exposure to audit and assurance as well as business advisory in a broad spectrum of industries such as property development, construction, manufacturing, trading, poultry, agriculture, aquaculture, service provider, trading of software and real estate. He is also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

"I would like to thank the Board for this appointment. I am excited for Bintai and will do my best to bring the Company to the next level. The Company will continue to focus on our core business in mechanical & electrical engineering segment and endeavour to secure more opportunities and recurring projects in Malaysia which are able to contribute positively to the future earnings of the Group," said Ku.

En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, "The Board of Directors and I congratulate him and are looking forward to working even closer with him. His redesignation reflects a changing of the guard and a younger generation helming the business operations. On a more personal note, having a young and dynamic team enables the Company to adapt to trends in the corporate world and technology while coming out with solutions that are outside of the box."

"As an ex-Grant Thornton auditor, we have every confidence that with his industry knowledge and experience, he will be able to guide Bintai Kinden to greater success. His familiarity with the business operations will also be of great help as the Company leverages on its strengths as a M&E engineering services specialist to expand in Malaysia and the region."

