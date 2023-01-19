PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company that has launched the world's first blood test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced it is realigning its Swedish operations with its strategic priorities to drive R&D productivity and focus on the US commercialization of the IMMray™ PanCan-d test.

In October 2022, Immunovia announced a research collaboration partnership with the Swiss diagnostic company Proteomedix. The partnership capitalizes on the combined expertise of two leading innovators in proteomics-based diagnostics. Following the early experience of the collaboration Immunovia has been able to better understand the opportunities available to the Company and has determined that the in-house need for R&D capability has changed. As a result, Immunovia has initiated a union consultation process with the aim of reducing the number of employees within R&D and Operations in Lund.

"Immunovia has entered a new phase with an increased focus on the commercialization of our IMMray™ PanCan-d test in the U.S., while maximizing our R&D productivity. The R&D and Operations teams in Lund have delivered very strong results in developing the IMMray™ PanCan-d test. At the same time, Immunovia is in the early stages of commercial execution, and the scope of the in-house R&D and Operations needs have changed. We are working to create a smooth transition for the employees affected by this change," said Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President of Immunovia.

Immunovia has initiated a consultation process with relevant Swedish unions to create the best possible transition for the affected employees. The Company will provide an update once the consultation process is concluded.

