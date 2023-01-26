Charles+River+Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that Alexandra Knatchbull will join the company’s Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice as a vice president in its London office, starting January 30, 2023.

“Alexandra is an exceptional and well-respected investigative professional whom we have long sought to have join CRA,” said Paul+Maleh, CRA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Together with a seasoned team of multi-disciplinary data analytics and forensic accounting professionals, she will help us assist clients in solving their most complex legal and business challenges.”

“Our team looks forward to working with Alexandra as she leads our investigative efforts in Europe and the growth of our practice in the region now and into the future,” said Peter+Nolan, co-leader of CRA’s Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice. “In addition to her wealth of dispute resolution experience, she has expertise in fraud and anti-corruption work, risk management and specialist investigations.”

Alexandra was previously a forensic investigator and intelligence and investigations advisor at a UK law firm. She has more than 15 years of diverse experience in the fields of dispute resolution, business intelligence and risk management, working worldwide on complex intelligence-gathering and investigative matters.

Outside her professional career Alexandra is active in a range of philanthropic causes. She is a trustee of two UK foundations which make grants to grassroots organizations and a member of the Mercers’ Company, the City of London livery company.

Alexandra holds a Bachelor of Arts from Oxford University and a Master of Arts in Security Studies from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. She is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE, as designated by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners) and has been recognized for her pre-transactional advisory work by Chambers and Partners.

About CRA’s Risk%2C+Investigations+%26amp%3B+Analytics+Practice

CRA’s global Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice provides integrated, expertise-led solutions designed to assist clients better understand, address and resolve their most complex and critical legal and business challenges.

Our team of multidisciplinary professionals, drawn from government and industry, focuses on helping governments, clients, and counsel mitigate and manage legal, reputational, and commercial risk, resolve complex legal and business disputes, and make better and more well-informed decisions by surfacing facts, providing relevant context, and leveraging deep subject matter expertise and analytic tool sets globally.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release concerning the addition of Alexandra Knatchbull, the Company’s Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice, and future business Alexandra Knatchbull may generate for CRA, are “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others: the failure to generate engagements for us; the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition. Additional potential factors that could affect our financial results are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.

