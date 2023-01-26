u-blox AG: u-blox Announces JODY-W4, The First Automotive-Grade Module Supporting Wi-Fi 6E Technology and Bluetooth LE Audio Functionalities

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN), has announced the u‑blox JODY-W4 , an automotive-grade module incorporating Wi-Fi 6E technology and Bluetooth LE Audio functionality in all its variants.

The JODY-W4 design tackles the current Wi-Fi congestion problem, supports the latest infotainment audio systems demands, and performs well at higher temperatures. With its three antenna ports, compact size (13.8 x 19.8 x 2.5 mm), Infineon chipset (89570 / 89570B), and pin compatibility with other members of the u-blox JODY family, this ready-to-go solution is ideal for addressing multiple interface, cost, and complex design challenges.

JODY-W4 is a pioneering module that scales up the use of frequencies, encompassing not only 2.4 and 5 but also 6 GHz. The spread of the 6 GHz band opens the possibility to use additional high bandwidth channels, enabling the support of current and future connectivity needs.

This new module supports long-awaited Bluetooth LE Audio operation in automotive applications and features the latest Bluetooth low energy 5.3 version, which improves the audio experience, enables long-range support as well as compatibility with new accessories. It may also operate as a Wi-Fi DFS master with zero-wait, an advantageous function within areas like airports where the use of certain channels is restricted.

In response to market demands requesting operation temperatures higher than 85 °C, JODY-W4 variants work at ease even up to 105­ °C, thus providing positioning flexibility in the car.

Following u-blox connecting vision, this module is a powerful asset to the automotive telematics, and infotainment industries. The module serves a variety of purposes including Telematics Control Units (TCU) for data collection from various sources, FOTA (firmware- over-the-air-updates) for ECUs (Engine Control Units), ‘ignition off' mode (keyless access through Bluetooth LE) as well as in-vehicle infotainment (hotspot access point, DVRs, and cameras connection via Wi-Fi, and processing audio data via Bluetooth). Furthermore, JODY-W4 may become the perfect ally in the factory automation process, facilitating communication during the vehicle production process, for instance.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

u‑blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
[email protected]

SOURCE: u-blox AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735885/u-blox-AG-u-blox-Announces-JODY-W4-The-First-Automotive-Grade-Module-Supporting-Wi-Fi-6E-Technology-and-Bluetooth-LE-Audio-Functionalities

img.ashx?id=735885

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.