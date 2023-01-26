Digi International Launches Digi ConnectCore® Services, Offering Software Foundation that Enables Manageability and Security of Digi ConnectCore Family of SOMs

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products, and services, today launched two Digi ConnectCore® software service offerings – Digi ConnectCore® Cloud Services and Digi ConnectCore® Security Services. The offerings provide greater manageability and security for devices developed with Digi’s complete line of ConnectCore system-on-modules (SOMs).

Today’s OEMs – and their customers – need end-to-end hardware/software solutions to actively manage their device portfolios, gather data from devices in the field and deliver real-time updates and security patches as needed. Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services deliver the manageability they need to enable secure, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, access device data, and perform remote diagnostics, command and control. Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services also provide API access enabling custom applications and remote dashboards empowering OEMs to create innovative customer service plans.

Digi ConnectCore Security Services enable OEMs to maintain the security of products during their entire lifecycle and empower device makers to solve the ongoing challenge of keeping products secure after release. The services include the analysis and monitoring of a custom software bill of material (SBOM) and binary image running on Digi ConnectCore SOMs for security risks and vulnerabilities. To help remediate identified issues, the services provide a curated vulnerability report highlighting critical concerns, a security software layer including patches for common vulnerabilities, and consulting services.

Together, the two services provide a comprehensive software foundation that, in conjunction with Digi’s family of ConnectCore system-on-modules, enable OEMs to deliver highly secure, connected IoT products with increased product quality, improved technical support, and a stronger end-customer experience. Both Digi ConnectCore services support the entire family of Digi ConnectCore systems-on-modules.

Digi, an ST+Authorized+Partner, also announced the general availability of its Digi ConnectCore+MP157+system-on-module+%28SOM%29, which leverages the STMicroelectronics STM32MP157C microprocessor and has a fully integrated dual-band Wi-Fi/BT interface. Now available in developer kits from Digi’s global channel partners, the tiny ConnectCore MP15 is ideal for handheld products with cameras and/or displays such as medical devices, environmental test equipment, industrial-grade human machine interfaces, or headless devices such as EV charging stations and renewable-energy controllers. By addressing the need to build intelligent, connected, and secure wireless products for healthcare, transportation, and industrial sectors, Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs offer unparalleled flexibility and scalability. The highly integrated solution includes a complete set of development tools, design support, software, and security building blocks to speed time to market.

“Digi ConnectCore Services continue our mission to reduce the complexity OEMs are facing with implementing full end-to-end industrial IoT solutions and simplify device security and management for our customers,” said Andreas Burghart, Senior Product Manager for Digi’s Embedded division. “The combination of innovative SOM hardware and software, cloud-based services, and comprehensive security improve our customers’ ability to deliver and manage secure, cost-effective solutions and extend our leadership in embedded systems.”

“Using the Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOM with integrated wireless capabilities reduces the design complexity significantly for OEMs, especially for companies that have designed products using the STM32 microcontroller portfolio,” said Jean-Philippe Moreno, Product Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics. “For developers now moving into the higher performance microprocessor space, the Digi SOM solution reduces the risk significantly and helps to make this transition.”

For more information, visit Digi at the STMicroelectronics booth #447 at the IoT Solutions World Congress, Jan. 31–Feb. 2, 2023.

About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005014r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005014/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.