WTW Outlines "New Trilemma" of Challenges for Renewables-Sector Risk Managers

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewables will remain the darling of the global energy transition, yet risk managers will face multiple challenges arising from a ‘new trilemma’. It comprises the convergence of:

  • The need for net-zero energy security,
  • unsettled global macroeconomics, and
  • rising demand for renewable energy in an era of squeezed supply of inputs.

This trilemma will escalate risk management and ESG as key issues for the renewables industry in the year ahead, according to Renewable Energy Market Review 2023, published today by WTW ( WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company.

The Review, subtitled Geopolitics, inflation and the energy transition – Where do renewables go from here?, includes contributions from more than two dozen international experts and specialists. Together they provide a comprehensive and up-to-the-minute analysis of opportunity, risk, and insurance for the global sector, from floating solar in Singapore to battery storage in Ireland. Throughout, the need to balance risk and opportunity in a changed economic, political, and social environment comes to the fore.

Contributing author Margaret-Ann Splawn, Executive Director of the Climate Markets & Investment Association, says: “Macro events and trends such as inflation, cost increases, security, and supply chains are impacting the renewable energy industry, making the current business environment a challenging one for risk managers. Several important steps will help them to assess their own vulnerabilities in the transition to Net Zero, and protect themselves from current and future ESG and climate-related risks.” In her contribution, Splawn advises risk managers to:

  1. Understand their own ESG and sustainability position.
  2. Adopt a reactive risk-response view.
  3. Play a strategic role across the company.
  4. Work in concert with relevant stakeholders.

Elsewhere in the Renewable Energy Market Review 2023, Steven Munday, Natural Resources Global Renewable Energy Leader at WTW, provides a comprehensive review of the renewables insurance market. He predicts that general insurance rate increases will be tempered by individual insurers’ appetites for specific types of clients and assets.

“Buyers that fall within an insurer’s higher levels of risk appetite can expect low- to mid-single-digit price increases,” Munday says. “Transient clients might achieve similar rates if insurers new to renewables fight for market share, but more circumspect risk carriers are likely to offer them middle to high single-digit increases. Finally, clients with challenging occupancies, poor claims experience, or a poor strategy may well see double-digit rate rises.

“Working with an intermediary who understands each insurer’s specific risk appetite will be critical to moderating rate increases,” Munday added, noting that in all cases, cover for natural catastrophe risks will be much higher.

The complete report can be downloaded here.

About WTW

At WTW ( WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker: +44 7917 722040
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczMjcyOCM1MzYzNzcwIzIwMTA4MTE=
Willis-Towers-Watson-Public-Li.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.