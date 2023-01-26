Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X)(the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that Walgreens has placed purchase orders to carry Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator stick packs at over 6,000 retail locations across the United States. Element has begun shipping to Walgreens and expects Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator to be completely shipped by the end of January 2023.

Walgreens is the largest pharmacy chain in the United States with 8,886 retail locations and serving over 10 million customers in store and online every day. Element has been a vendor of record to Walgreens since 2021 with Walgreens previously carrying the Rejuvenate™ sachets and ready-to-drink beverages both online and in-store.

“The development of the Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator stick packs and subsequent launch is a project we started early last year. The delivery format and packaging design are a significant improvement that we feel will resonate with our consumers. We also expect an increase in our gross margins relative to the previous Rejuvenate™ format. We are very pleased with the support for our suite of Rejuvenate™ products from Walgreens, the largest pharmacy chain in the United States. Our value proposition to consumers is clear, our product is backed by clinical evidence, and we expect to generate significant long-term revenue growth from partners like Walgreens as consumers seek solutions to improve their muscle health and their quality of life,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 40. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

More information about JAKTRX™ and Promino™ can be found at: www.jaktrx.com

