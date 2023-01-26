For the 30th time in a row, customers make it clear: Verizon is unmatched in Network Quality according to J.D. Power

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Verizon is the most awarded for Network Quality, according to J.D. Power – 30 times in a row; more than any other wireless provider.
  • Verizon has earned more than 185 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality over the last 19 years. The most of any wireless provider in the study’s history.
  • Verizon received J.D. Power awards in five of six regions¹ -- achieving top score across all study factors.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our customers can’t stop talking about how much they love Verizon’s network. In fact, they have been saying it every year since 2008.

For the 30th consecutive time, the latest J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, Volume 1, names Verizon as the most awarded brand for Wireless Network Quality. Verizon has now earned more than 185 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality, which is more than any other U.S. network provider in the history of this study.

Verizon was also named #1 for Network Quality across five of six regions, including: Northeast, West, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and North Central regions. Verizon achieved the best PP100 score across all problem areas, with the fewest call, messaging and data problems reported.

“Our customers are our biggest advocates and we strive to deliver consistent and reliable network performance that exceeds their expectations,” said Kyle Malady, EVP, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “As the “voice of the consumer” the consistent results from J.D. Power continues to demonstrate our network strategy.“

The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 34,174 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between July and December 2022. J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated.

1. Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in the Northeast (tied), Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, West regions. Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 30th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2022 Volume 1 and 2 and 2023 Volume 1 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Ilya Hemlin
[email protected]
908.227.0536

ti?nf=ODczMjQ1MCM1MzYzMTcxIzIwMDg2NjQ=
Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.