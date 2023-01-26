RecycLiCo Battery Materials Delivers Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide to Battery Manufacturers in Japan and South Korea

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, announces that it has delivered samples of its battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea. The companies, which are among the top manufacturers in the region, will conduct a technical review of the lithium products and explore potential business partnership opportunities with RecycLiCo.

RecycLiCo's recycled lithium products are produced using a closed-loop process that recovers lithium from end-of-life batteries and battery production scrap. The Company's lithium products have been produced to the stringent purity standards of the battery industry without the use of conventional purification methods, making them a reliable and sustainable alternative to traditional sources of lithium.

"We are excited to showcase our recycled lithium products to leading battery manufacturers in Japan and Korea,” commented Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. “We believe that our products have the potential to make a significant impact on the lithium market and help address the growing demand for sustainable sources of this critical material."

RecycLiCo is committed to helping reduce the environmental impact of lithium mining and production. As validated by an independent Life Cycle Assessment, the company's recycled products use significantly less energy and water compared to traditional methods and generate meaningfully fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are proud to be leading the way in the development of sustainable lithium products," said Mr. Meseldzija. "We believe that our recycled lithium has the potential to play a key role in the transition to a low-carbon future."

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

