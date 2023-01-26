WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it has won another key decision from a UK court in the company’s litigation against Lenovo. The UK Court of Appeal upheld the lower court decision, confirming that Lenovo is infringing a valid and essential InterDigital cellular patent.



In July 2021 the UK High Court ruled that the patent-in-suit is valid, infringed, and essential to the 4G LTE standard. A decision is pending in a separate trial to determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms for a license to InterDigital’s portfolio.

“We welcome this decision from the UK Court of Appeal which comes as further evidence of the foundational nature of our innovation and the quality and strength of our patent portfolio,” commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital.

