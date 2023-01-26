RICHBURG, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) announced further expansion into South Carolina with the opening of Knights Bridge, a new community located in Richburg, SC. The new community is situated just east of I-77 and 14 miles south of Rock Hill, providing easy access to exceptional shopping, dining and employment opportunities. Homeowners at Knights Bridge will enjoy the convenience of local shops and restaurants in historic downtown Chester, as well as incredible state parks and outdoor activities right outside their doors.



“Knights Bridge offers a special opportunity to homebuyers looking for an affordable, new construction home in a growing location,” said Jef Yarbrough, division president of LGI Homes’ Carolinas division. “In addition to spacious new homes with upgrades included, Knights Bridge offers a neighborhood park with a children’s playground, a picnic pavilion, a dog park, barbecue grills and walking paths. Families at Knights Bridge will love the proximity to the Catawba River, as well as local schools, shopping and parks.”

Knights Bridge by LGI Homes is offering four floor plans, ranging in size from approximately 1,316 to 2,201 square feet, with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The spacious one and two-story homes feature open layouts with modern kitchens, large family rooms, private owner retreats, flex rooms and attached garages. Each of the newly constructed homes at Knights Bridge is move-in ready and built with designer upgrades included as part of LGI’s CompleteHome™ package. These highly sought-after upgrades include chef-ready kitchens equipped with a full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, granite countertops and modern white cabinets with hardware topped with crown molding. Additional energy saving features included in every home are programmable thermostats, recessed ENERGY STAR LED lighting and Low-E double-pane windows.

Knights Bridge’s exceptional location in Chester County positions homeowners minutes from shops, restaurants and attractions. Among the many amenities near the community are Landsford Canal State Park, Chester State Park, Andrew Jackson State Park, Chester Farmers and Artisan Market and the Chester Golf Club. A short drive from Knights Bridge, Rock Hill features boutiques, restaurants, museums and the Old Town Farmers Market.

The spacious new homes at Knights Bridge are priced from the $250s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (866) 888-6764 ext 315 or visit LGIHomes.com/KnightsBridge.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29d91a1b-f74c-4059-b689-0d65a9b6cdbd



