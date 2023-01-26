Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended January 1, 2023, prior to the market open on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 9:00am ET on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.canadagoose.com. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Canada+Goose+Q3+2023+Earnings+Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until February 1, 2024.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005048/en/