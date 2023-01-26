TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced it plans to host an Investor Day on February 16, 2023. The event will consist of management presentations, along with a question and answer session.

A public webcast of the Investor Day will be streamed live on February 16, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. (ET) and is expected to conclude by 12 p.m. (ET) on the TELUS International Investor Relations website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telusinternational.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events. A replay of the webcast recording will also be available following the event.

