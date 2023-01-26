BUFORD, Ga., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. ( ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.



To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7ed348a781b44352aadaa744402ac065

Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

