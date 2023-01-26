CICERO, Ill., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind, Inc. ( BWEN, “Broadwind” or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today confirmed receipt of notice from WM Argyle Fund LLC (the “Fund”), which allegedly owns approximately 1.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock valued at approximately $1.2 million, of its purported intent to nominate six individuals for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2023 Annual Meeting”).



The Board will consider the Fund’s proposed nominees in due course and review the Fund’s notice for compliance with its established procedures under the Company’s bylaws and applicable law. The Board will present its recommendations in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and made available to all stockholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

The Company has engaged with the Fund, as it would with any stockholder, and is disappointed that the Fund has chosen to initiate a costly and disruptive proxy contest, particularly given the Company’s recent track record of value creation. Broadwind believes that the Fund’s attempt to take over Broadwind’s full Board represents a disguised attempt to seize control of the Company without paying a premium. However, Broadwind remains committed to maintaining an open dialogue while continuing to represent the best interests of all stockholders.

The Board is currently comprised of six highly qualified directors with proven track records. Equipped with expertise across a wide range of disciplines and industries, the Board also possesses a deep knowledge of the Company’s business and the industries in which it operates. Through ongoing refreshment, the average tenure of the current Board is less than seven years. Moreover, 80% of the Company’s directors are independent, ensuring objectivity and proper representation of all stockholder interests.

Under the leadership of the current Board and management team, the Company has created significant value for stockholders. On a trailing three-year basis, Broadwind’s stock price has increased approximately 250% and, in 2022, the Company materially outperformed its one-year total shareholder return benchmarks, including the Russell Microcap Index and WilderHill Clean Energy Index.

Broadwind continues to execute on its strategic priorities, emphasizing a combination of further diversification within non-wind industries, including significant new customer relationships; the introduction of new, innovative technologies serving emerging growth energy transition markets; and a sustained focus on operational excellence, ensuring the on-time delivery of customer fabrications, gearing solutions and energy transition technologies to a diverse group of leading global customers.

The Company looks forward to maintaining a constructive dialogue with all stockholders over the coming months. Stockholders are not required to take any action at this time. The date of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be announced in due course.

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind ( BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., the Company’s talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com.

