Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for February 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review fourth quarter 2022 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

What:

Ryder System, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Who:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez

When:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

How:

Live webcast:
https%3A%2F%2Fglobalmeet.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1524541%26amp%3Btp_key%3D361d71917d

upon completion of registration page

Call Toll-Free: 888-352-6803

Outside U.S. Call: 323-701-0225

Audio Passcode: Ryder

Conference Leader: Calene Candela

Replay:

Visit the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ryder.com to access a replay of the webcast. A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours after the end of the call.

The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005001/en/

