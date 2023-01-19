PR Newswire

DENVER and CLEVELAND, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir"), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and Cleveland Clinic today announced a multi-year partnership to deliver an operations "Virtual Command Center" for Cleveland Clinic. The Virtual Command Center brings an innovative approach to driving operational excellence and improving patient access by enabling data-driven decision making and resource allocation on hospital frontlines.

Cleveland Clinic provided its expertise to advise in the development of Palantir's Virtual Command Center and will continue to be a thought partner with Palantir. The Virtual Command Center is in use today at Cleveland Clinic to help improve care delivery across all avenues of operations, including streamlining staff allocation, wait times, hospital bed assignments, and overall utilization of critical resources.

"Implementing the Virtual Command Center as the foundation of our hospital operations is transformative to our organization and our ongoing mission to provide the highest quality of care to every patient," said Rohit Chandra, Chief Digital Officer of Cleveland Clinic. "We are proud to be working with Palantir to equip our caregivers with the tools to make the best decisions for patient care."

Health systems require a dynamic solution that unlocks data from clinical and workforce systems to drive efficiency. Built on the Palantir Foundry, the Virtual Command Center helps better forecast patient admissions, discharges and transfers, as well as assess the availability of caregivers and hospital beds. Leveraging Foundry's best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities and infrastructure, the Virtual Command Center delivers recommendations in real-time and will help managers better utilize hospital resources, adjust staffing levels, reduce wait times, and ultimately provide greater access for patients.

"The right software is essential to modern healthcare, and we are thrilled to be working with Cleveland Clinic to bring the experience and expertise of Foundry to enable data-driven decision making and apply it to hospital operations," said Palantir COO Shyam Sankar. "Not only will the Virtual Command Center improve efficiency and financial outcomes for Cleveland Clinic's facilities, but it will also allow for more patients to be seen and treated every day, and that's exactly the kind of mission-critical outcome Palantir was built on."

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

