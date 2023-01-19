THREE KIA MODELS WIN A 2023 BEST CARS FOR THE MONEY AWARD FROM U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

1 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023

Kia Sportage Hybrid, K5 and Rio Named to List of Winners

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A trio of Kia models have been recognized as winners in the annual 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report. Taking top honors this year are the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (Best Hybrid SUV for the Money), Kia K5 (Best Midsize Car for the Money), and Kia Rio (Best Subcompact Car for the Money). Covering 12 automotive categories, the awards highlight cars and SUVs that represent the best combination of long-term value and excellent ownership experience.

"These three Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report speak to the appeal and value of our entire product lineup, from established nameplates like the Rio, to our more recent models like the Sportage Hybrid SUV," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Although we strive to deliver the utmost in design, technology, performance, and comfort, we recognize value is always a top priority to our customers."

Winners were selected on the basis of quality and value. Quality is determined by each vehicle's performance in U.S. News & World Report Best Car Rankings and value is measured by a combination of transaction prices and five-year total ownership costs.

"Our Best Cars for the Money awards are designed to identify the vehicles that provide both a strong long-term value and a satisfying ownership experience," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor at U.S. News Best Cars. "The Sportage Hybrid, K5 and Rio all deliver when it comes to keeping projected ownership costs low. Strong performance in our rankings and an impressive list of useful tech features also make them top picks for buyers who prioritize quality during their car-shopping journey."

For 2023, both the Rio and K5 carryover into the new model year with minor enhancements, while the Sportage Hybrid joins the Kia family as an electrified version of the Sportage. A key model in Kia's 'Plan S' strategy, the Sportage Hybrid follows in the footsteps of the EV6 and the Sorento PHEV as another example of Kia's multiple pathways to electrification.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

