O3 Mining Initiates Drilling at Marban Regional

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023

TSXV: OIII | OTCQX: OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of the exploration drilling program at Marban Regional. The drilling program will consist of 9,300 metres to test for gold targets in this underexplored part of the property covering approximately 5,000 hectares.

"After an extensive field season of compilation work, soil sampling, and geophysical surveys in 2022, we are very excited to have initiated drilling at Marban Regional. This is a vast underexplored area, offering lots of potential for discovery, especially along the same shear structures that host the Marban and Norlartic deposits", said O3 Mining President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jose Vizquerra.

Highlights:
  • 9,300 metres of greenfield diamond drilling program;
  • Testing of magnetic features similar to the Marban and Norlartic deposits along the northwestern extension of the Marbenite and Norbenite shears, several gold-in-soil anomalies, and the Ludovick occurrence along the Parfouru fault, as well as follow-up drilling on historical intercepts within the Cadillac and Temiskaming sediments south of the Parfouru fault.
Magnetic features similar to the Marban and Norlartic signature along the Marbenite and Norbenite shears

In Q1-2022, a high-resolution drone mag survey was completed to help identify the northwestern extent of the Marbenite and Norbenite shear zones. The characteristic low-mag signature of the Marban and Norlartic deposits were identified along these structures and will be drill tested. Furthermore, a soil sampling campaign totalling 4,411 samples was completed. Assay results from the soil sampling program reveal numerous gold-in-soil anomalies in underexplored areas.

Ludovick and surrounding mineral occurrences

Follow up work will be initiated on significant historic drill intercepts by Niogold Mining Corporation at the Ludovick mineral occurrence along the Parfouru fault and within the Cadillac and Timiskaming sediments contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine property. The Ludovick occurrence is associated with quartz–tourmaline–arsenopyrite veins along the Parfouru fault and correlates with corridors of anomalous gold and arsenic values from the 2022 soil survey. A previous drilling campaign by Niogold Mining returned many significant intercepts within the area (Press Release, November 6, 2012, Sedar Issuer Profile: Niogold Mining)

    • 23.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metre in hole CW-12-083 at a vertical depth of 115 metres.
    • 9.55 g/t Au over 1.1 metres in hole CW-12-090 at a vertical depth of 22 metres, 350 metres to the south of the Ludotresvick trend, within a lower grade interval of 0.58 g/t Au over 49.1 metres
    • 9.06 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in hole CW-12-075 at a vertical depth of 115 metres.

O3_Mining_Inc__O3_Mining_Initiates_Drilling_at_Marban_Regional.jpg

Figure 1: Marban Regional Property Map

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sébastien Vigneau (OGQ #993), Principal Geologist of the Corporation, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

O3_Mining_Inc__O3_Mining_Initiates_Drilling_at_Marban_Regional.pdf?p=pdfthumbnail

O3_Mining_Inc__O3_Mining_Initiates_Drilling_at_Marban_Regional.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO91115&sd=2023-01-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o3-mining-initiates-drilling-at-marban-regional-301725589.html

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO91115&Transmission_Id=202301190600PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO91115&DateId=20230119
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.