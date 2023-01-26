Avail Scientific Signs LOI to Acquire Florida Neurological Testing Company Relai Neuro

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / AVAIL SCIENTIFIC (OTC PINK:MOBO) is pleased to announce it is entering into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Florida based Relai Neuro LLC which provides Neurological testing and data management.

This acquisition will allow Relai to double its sales force over the next three months as well as expand services into California, Texas, and Colorado.

Dr. James Thompson, CEO of Relai Neuro, says; "We are excited to work with Avail Scientific. The acquisition will allow us to bolster our offerings and our team. Additionally, the acquisition of Relai will allow us to achieve our goals of expansion in Florida, as well as expand quickly into California, Texas, and Colorado markets."

"Relai Nero allows Avail to continue to accelerate our treatment applications, testing and supporting data collection as we strive to become a world leader in the clinically studied and supported use of psychedelic therapeutics for treatment of addiction & mental health issues," says Avail CEO, Michael Paul.

Relai Neuro provides neurological testing and data management to rehab and mental health treatment centres in Florida.

Relai's products and methodology allow for the direct measurement of progress in neural functions of patients under various treatments. For example, Relai is currently measuring the effects of Psilocybin micro-dosing on addiction in patients within a clinical environment.

RelaiNeuro - https://nusqu.com/relaineuro

About Avail Scientific

Avail Scientific is working to facilitate a medical and social revolution of the current pharmacological therapies for addiction and the underlying causes by providing evidence-based diagnostic and data acquisition programs. These substances can be used as both treatment for addiction and as preventative therapy by addressing the health challenges underlying substance abuse.

We are building a platform to both educate and equip healthcare professionals with the data to use these therapeutic tools efficiently. Our objective is to treat this medical condition and prove out rehabilitation and preventative therapy programs with our partners in healthcare communities, both local and globally.

Avail Scientific is positioned to become a global leader in eliminating the needless suffering that surrounds addiction and mental health issues by providing effective data and patient monitoring to validate their efficacy.

SOURCE: Mobile Lads, Corp.



