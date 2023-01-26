E2open's Ocean Shipping Index Reveals Notably Improved Cross-Ocean Transit Time for Global Freight Deliveries

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today released the Q4 2022 edition of its Ocean Shipping Index, a quarterly report that offers data-driven insights to better manage the movement of goods around the globe and on key lanes between Asia, North America, and Europe.

The e2open Ocean Shipping Index Q4 2022 Report shows that as of January 1, 2023, it takes a company an average of 63 days to deliver goods to truck or rail carriers after booking with an ocean carrier and completing the cross-ocean journey. This is a dramatic eight-day global average decline from the same quarter last year.

Based on information from e2open’s business network, encompassing 420,000 connected enterprises managing 13.5 billion transactions and tracking 71 million containers annually, the e2open Ocean Shipping Index provides a data-driven reference for shippers to understand how long it takes to move goods internationally as well as the factors that contribute to observed delays. Companies can use this data to make informed decisions on when to book ocean freight.

Key findings from the latest e2open Ocean Shipping Index include:

  • The top ports contributing to Export Time Performance improvement when considering all global ports are Tuticorin, India; Valparaiso, Chile; Los Angeles, U.S., Vancouver, Canada, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
  • Exports from Asia to North America and Europe saw cross-ocean journeys reduced by nine days and eight days, respectively, from the prior three months, and down 12 days from the same quarter in 2021.
  • The major drop in demand for goods shipping out of Asia has continued to reduce port congestion and resulted in shorter actual transit times. There was also a notable reduction in the booking-to-gate time for shipments out of Asia.
  • For shipments from North America to Asia, the time from initial booking to clearing the gate at the final port was an average of 82 days this quarter. This is down three days since last quarter and similarly, down three days from the fourth quarter of 2021. This implies planners are still booking earlier to avoid potential delays at the port of arrival or overland transport.

“While it is the most cost-effective transportation mode, ocean shipping has been in a constant sea of change. A company’s constrained ability to predict the impact of external factors like shifting transit times, port congestion, and capacity fluctuations has complicated once-simple ocean shipping,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president, products and strategy, for e2open. “The latest edition of the index highlights ongoing changes and provides valuable insights on global shipping lane trends. Incorporating these insights and trends at the moment of decision-making is key to unlocking immediate value and supporting resiliency across the end-to-end supply chain.”

The e2open Ocean Shipping Index is unique because it captures booking information at the start of the logistics timeline to provide a better view of total shipment time. This report is one of several benchmark reports available from e2open to help companies navigate increasingly complex global supply chains.

View the latest e2open Ocean Shipping Index at e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005220r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005220/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.