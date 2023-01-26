Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) (“Home Capital” or “the Company”) will report financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 before markets open.

The Company does not intend to host a conference call on the date of the earnings release.

About Home Capital: Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005198/en/