VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality graphene and other nanomaterials is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares were approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) with DTC certification, under the symbol "HGCPF". The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “HG”.

"HydroGraph is scaling the commercialization of our high-quality graphene while continuing to revolutionize science and technology and grow operations across a variety of industries including resins, coatings, and lubricants,” said Stuart Jara, a director and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “Getting the U.S. OTCQB is further proof of our substantial momentum as we look into 2023.”

Bob Wowk, Chief Financial Officer, added “Investors in the U.S. value high-tech material companies and will now have streamlined access to invest in HydroGraph’s growth with improved liquidity provided by the upgraded listing. In addition, our goal is to upgrade to OTC QX in the next 6 to 12 months based achieving business milestones.”

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on December 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Contacts:

HydroGraph Investor Relations
Bob Wowk
CFO
[email protected]
908.627.1315

HydroGraph Media Contact
Kristin Schaeffer
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include but are not limited to: the timing of trading of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB, the ‎potential benefits of listing on the OTCQB, ‎the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the ability to successfully scale the commercialization of the products, the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

