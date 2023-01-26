LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. ( ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen, will participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



Ms. Curley will present at 8:30 a.m. ET. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen’s management team, please contact your appropriate Maxim representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen ( ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Allison Soss

[email protected]