HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that an abstract on early results from a Phase 1 clinical trial for BPX-601, its lead GoCAR-T® product candidate, has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The meeting is being held February 16-18, 2023 in San Francisco and virtually. The ongoing trial is being conducted in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Early Results from a Phase 1, Multicenter Trial of PSCA-Specific GoCAR-T Cells (BPX-601) in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Poster Board: E1, Abstract 140

Presenter: Mark N. Stein, M.D.

Time/Location: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, Level 1, West Hall, Moscone Center

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum’s GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. ​

