Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

4 minutes ago
MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call the following day on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties should call 1-844-200-6205 or internationally +1-929-526-1599 and use passcode 467007, or may access the live webcast by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com.

A webcast replay will be available for a limited time approximately one hour after the completion of the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally 1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 330842. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (

VPG, Financial) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Steve Cantor
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Vishay Precision Group
[email protected]
781-222-3516

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.