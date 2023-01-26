edgeTI Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Technologies Supporting a Digital Twin of an Organization

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

edgeCore Platform acknowledged for its capabilities in Real Time Digital Operations

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”) (TSXV:CTRL; UNFYF; FSE:Q5i), a leader in real-time digital operations solutions, announced that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® "Market Guide for Technologies Supporting a Digital Twin of an Organization" report. edgeTI™ was identified for its functionality and focus in operational excellence, performance management, and manufacturing logistics use cases.1

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Gartner DTO Market Guide

A digital twin of an organization (DTO), according to Gartner, is a dynamic software model of any organization that relies on operational and contextual data to understand how an organization operationalizes its business model, connects with its current state, responds to changes, deploys resources, and delivers customer value.

“Our engagement with customers and prospects as they looked to become even more Digital throughout 2022 echoed the drivers and capabilities presented in this Gartner report on DTOs” said Jim Barrett, CEO for edgeTI. “We believe being recognized by Gartner as a representative vendor reinforces edgeCore's value and abilities to both our current customers, strategic partners, and newcomers to DTOs.”

In context with the drivers and illustrations presented in the Gartner report, edgeTI delivers scalable, flexible digital operations (DigitalOps) capabilities, much like a modern digital version of John Boyd’s OODA Loop introduced in 1986. edgeTI’s DTO solutions guide and empower stakeholders and participants to See, Decide, and Act at an ecosystem perspective to discrete process operations. edgeTI’s Continuous Relevance Cycle™ enables customers of its edgeCore™ platform to sustain relevance and achieve new levels of awareness and performance in targeted areas and then expand and extend the platform into other business operations.

“Our DTO solutions drive digital transformation and behavioral change throughout an organization, which results in reduced costs, increased efficiency, greater employee engagement and increased shareholder value”, said Scott Lesley, CTO for edgeTI. “Employees are no longer trapped into using canned, stale dashboards, and control interfaces forced upon them by vendors and teams unfamiliar with day-to-day operations. Instead, organizations are freed and empowered by visual journeys aligned to their mission and operations."

Gartner Trademark and Disclaimer:
GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, UNFYF, FSE: Q5i

Website: https://edgeti.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies
Twitter: @edgesuite

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman
Phone: 888-771-3343
Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Gartner “Market Guide for Technologies Supporting a Digital
Twin of an Organization” by Marc Kerremans, January 4, 2023

ti?nf=ODczMjQ2OSM1MzYzMjE2IzIyMDUxNjE=
Edge-Total-Intelligence-Inc-.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.