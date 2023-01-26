New All-in-One Hybrid Power Drive Module Solution from Microchip is Designed for Electric Aviation Applications to Reduce Development Time and Weight

The highly integrated and configurable three-phase power module is the first variant of the new family and can be customized using silicon carbide or silicon, reducing power solution size and weight for electric aircraft

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft manufacturers designing More Electric Aircraft (MEA) are looking to convert the flight control systems from hydraulic to electric to reduce weight and design complexities. To meet the needs for an integrated and configurable power solution for aviation applications, Microchip Technology Inc. ( MCHP) today announces a new comprehensive hybrid power drive module, the first variant introduced in the new product line of power devices that will be available in 12 different variants with either silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs or insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs).

These hybrid power drive modules are highly integrated power semiconductor devices that reduce the number of components and simplify the overall system design. The configurable power devices include a three-bridge topology that are available in SiC or Si semiconductor technologies. Offering a compact design and low weight and profile, these high-reliability power devices help reduce the size and weight of MEAs.

Other key capabilities of these hybrid power drive modules include numerous auxiliary power devices that facilitate an inrush current limit function. Optional add-on capabilities include soft start, solenoid interface drive, regenerative brake switch and thermal sensors for external monitoring circuitry usage. The power modules also facilitate high-switching frequency power generation, which enables smaller and more efficient systems.

The standard voltage of the power modules ranges from 650V to 1200V, with the option to customize up to 1700V on request. The device is designed for low inductances for high-power density with power and signal connectors that are solderable directly on the user’s printed circuit board.

“Microchip is committed to developing products that serve as the building block to implement lighter, more compact and highly efficient system solutions in aviation,” said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip’s discrete power management business unit. “The hybrid power drive modules deliver a comprehensive power solution for our customers who are designing More Electric Aircraft.”

Microchip is a proven supplier of comprehensive power solutions. These hybrid power drive modules are easily configurable with other Microchip products and parts, such as field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), memory integrated circuits, motor drive controllers and motor drive monitoring integrated circuits.

Development Tools

Microchip will provide detailed specification sheets and dedicated support from a knowledgeable engineering team member to help customers with every step of their design.

Pricing and Availability

The hybrid power drive module is available for order in production quantities. For pricing and more information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:
Kim Dutton1-888-624-7435
480-792-4386
[email protected]



